Cardinals, Michael Wilson Agree on Three-Year Extension
Michael Wilson on a three-year extension that keeps him in Arizona through the 2029 season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Financial terms of the extension were not disclosed by Schefter. Wilson is expected to sign the deal on Thursday. The 26-year-old earned a new deal after setting career highs across the board in his third NFL season in 2025 in catches (78), targets (126), receiving yards (1,006), and touchdowns (seven) in 17 games played for the Cardinals. The former third-rounder in 2023 from Stanford took advantage of Arizona's pass-happy offense under former coordinator Drew Petzing, and he also benefited from Marvin Harrison Jr. missing time due to various injuries. But Wilson proved last year that he can thrive in a bigger role in the Cardinals' passing attack, and he developed valuable chemistry with veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who is still around. The offense should be more balanced under new head coach Mike LaFleur, but even with some regression baked into his profile, Wilson is an attractive WR4/flex target for fantasy managers in 2026.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter