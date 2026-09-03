Aaron Jones Sr. Could Land in Smaller Role
Aaron Jones Sr. is expected to work in a timeshare this season in his team's backfield, but he could be in a smaller role than expected since his teammate Jordan Mason has been shining throughout preseason and training camp. Jones restructured his deal this offseason after posting 548 rushing yards and 199 receiving yards with three total touchdowns last year. The 31-year-old running back will still be involved, but he could be limited, with Mason taking more of the lead. Jones does still have value and is ranked as RotoBaller's No. 44 RB, but Mason is No. 35 in those rankings and seems to be on the rise, making Jones a higher-risk pick best left as a deep-league option or backup emergency fill-in.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller