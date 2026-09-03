Travis Kelce Looks Strong in Training Camp
Travis Kelce has looked locked in and ready to post another strong season, according to reports from Chiefs' camp. Last year, in a down year by his elite standards, Kelce racked up 76 catches for 851 yards and five touchdowns on 108 targets. He has finished with over 100 targets in 11 consecutive seasons, and the Chiefs return most of the same pass-catching options this year. In great news for Kelce's fantasy outlook, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) looks like he'll be ready for Week 1, so Kelce can continue his elite chemistry, serving as Mahomes' go-to option. He may not have the ceiling that he provided earlier in his career, but it looks like the veteran still has enough in the tank to bring great value at his current ADP. He's being drafted as a low-end TE1 option in most drafts and is RotoBaller's No. 11 TE. In that spot, he brings a high floor and good upside if he bounces back from last year's slightly reduced totals.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller