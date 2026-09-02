Carson Steele Back with Eagles on Practice Squad
Carson Steele has been signed to the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad, according to an announcement from the team. Steele had been with the Eagles throughout training camp and the preseason. He was uninspiring on the ground with just 59 rushing yards on 21 carries (2.8 YPC), but he made up for it as the team's leading receiver. In total, he caught 14 passes for 136 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. His dominant preseason receiving stat line wasn't quite enough to get him a roster spot, nor did any of the other 31 teams want to sign him to their 53-man roster. However, the Eagles evidently felt like he was worth bringing back as a practice squad player. Other teams can still bring him onto their 53-man roster, but for now, he'll offer depth behind Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley without occupying an active roster spot. He remains off the fantasy radar in most leagues.
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Source: Philadelphia Eagles