Zachariah Branch Off the Fantasy Radar Entirely?
Zachariah Branch is not expected to have a starting role in Week 1, and his low position on the depth chart likely takes him off the redraft radar entirely. The Falcons' latest depth chart lists Branch with the second-team offense, likely putting him in the No. 4 or No. 5 receiver role. He's penciled in behind Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Jahan Dotson, as well as potentially Chris Blair. Branch was a third-round pick, so it's not a total shock to see him lower on the depth chart to open his career. With that said, he caught 81 passes at Georgia last year, so we know that he can produce against a strong caliber of opponent. Nevertheless, it looks like fantasy managers will have to be patient with Branch, who is likely headed for a more consistent role on special teams than on offense. He caught just four passes for 21 yards in the preseason, and he has fallen to WR81 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings for fantasy football.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller