Daniel Jones Fully Healthy and Undervalued in Drafts
Daniel Jones has fully recovered from last season's Achilles injury, but it doesn't look like his ADP has completely adjusted yet. As it stands, Jones has an ADP of 174.7, which corresponds to the 15th round and makes him the 23rd quarterback off the board. That seems to be a slightly pessimistic evaluation of the 29-year-old, who ranked as the QB7 in total points before getting injured last year. Even if Jones doesn't quite replicate his QB7 ranking this year, he's still a reasonable candidate to finish among the top 12 quarterbacks in fantasy football. Therefore, now that he's fully healthy, he's somewhat of a steal at his current price tag. He stands to benefit from a strong supporting cast, including Keenan Allen, Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, Tyler Warren, and Jonathan Taylor.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller