A.J. Brown's WR1 Ceiling Is Back in Play
A.J. Brown has looked comfortable in his new offense from the start. Brown still caught 78 passes for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games with Philadelphia last season, but his move to New England gave him a chance to pair with Drake Maye after a frustrating year in the Eagles' passing game. That connection showed up throughout camp. Brown beat Christian Gonzalez on a double move for a long touchdown on July 31, then got behind the defense again for another would-be score on Aug. 17. Two days later, he was one of New England's standouts during a joint practice with Philadelphia as Maye kept finding him downfield. The Patriots rested Brown in all three preseason games, so there was no reason to risk the new No. 1 receiver in exhibition action. RotoBaller has him at WR9 in its latest half-PPR rankings. Brown was already a proven fantasy option, but a strong first summer with Maye has pushed his WR1 ceiling back into focus.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller