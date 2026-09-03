Rashid Shaheed Ready for Larger Role
Rashid Shaheed joined the team midseason last year in a trade from the Saints, and he immediately added a big-play threat to the offense and on special teams. After working with Sam Darnold throughout training camp and the preseason, Shaheed seems much more comfortable in the offense, according to Gregg Bell, and the veteran speedster has the potential to be a big part of Seattle's passing game. The Seahawks will lean heavily on Jaxson Smith-Njigba as their top receiver again this year, but the only other real competition for Shaheed is from veteran Cooper Kupp since Tory Horton (shin) is still recovering from surgery. Shaheed is the No. 55 WR in RotoBaller's rankings, but he brings a lot of big-play potential and a good ceiling as a sleeper to target late in drafts. If he lands on the waiver wire, he'll also be a name to watch in the early going to see if he's in a larger role in his first full season in Seattle.
Source: Gregg Bell
Source: Gregg Bell