Rhamondre Stevenson Gaining Steam as the No. 1 RB for Patriots
Rhamondre Stevenson appears to be poised to lead the New England Patriots' backfield in the early part of the 2026 season as fellow tailback TreVeyon Henderson remains sidelined with an ankle injury he suffered on Aug. 24. Mike Reiss of ESPN reported on Aug. 31 that Henderson had not yet been cleared for a return to full participation, and he did not practice on Sept. 1. Meanwhile, Stevenson, who has drawn praise throughout training camp, continues to practice and seems to be the front-runner for No. 1 running back duties in New England. Stevenson is carrying momentum from the 2025 postseason, where he out-carried Henderson 58-30 and out-rushed Henderson by a tally of 217 yards to 76. While Henderson could be ready for Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, Stevenson is currently in the driver's seat for a larger workload. Stevenson's current Yahoo ADP of 78.1 is good value, as he ranks as RotoBaller's No. 58 overall player and No. 23 running back in half-PPR leagues.
Source: Mike Reiss
Source: Mike Reiss