Quinshon Judkins Expected to Have High-Volume Role for Browns
Quinshon Judkins is set for a large role in 2026. Unsurprisingly, Judkins is listed as the Browns' top running back on the depth chart, with Dylan Sampson and Raheim Sanders behind him. Judkins is in line for a high-volume role in an offense led by head coach Todd Monken and offensive coordinator Travis Switzer. During his time as offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens from 2023 through 2025, Monken's offenses had more rushing attempts than passing attempts each year. In two seasons under Monken with the Ravens, running back Derrick Henry carried the ball 325 times and 307 times, respectively. Additionally, many questions remain about Cleveland's passing game with Deshaun Watson at quarterback. While defenses may stack the box against Judkins, he faced that often as a rookie in 2025 as well. Last season, Judkins rushed 230 times for 827 yards and seven touchdowns, including 505 yards after contact, while adding 26 receptions for 171 yards. Judkins currently has a Yahoo ADP of 54.2. He ranks as RotoBaller's No. 59 overall player and No. 24 running back in half-PPR formats.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference