James Cook III Set For More Passing Work To Reduce Rushing Workload
James Cook III led the league last year in rushing with 1,621 rushing yards on 309 carries, but look for him this season to be more involved in the passing game and be more explosive overall. According to a Sports Illustrated article, Bills offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael hinted that Cook was heavily involved in the run game last season and could see a reduction to his workload as a result of increased passing work. That's good news for Cook's health and a boost to fantasy managers with a big season upcoming due to potential big plays in the passing game with Josh Allen running the offense under new coach Joe Brady. Cook looks locked and loaded as a first round pick and this only increases his value. Last year, Cook had 33 catches for 291 yards and two receiving TDs. Look for those numbers to skyrocket this season if he stays healthy.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com