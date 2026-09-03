Mike Washington "Is Going to be a Thing in Fantasy Football"
Ashton Jeanty, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, but that doesn't mean backup running back Mike Washington will take a back seat this season. Rapoport says Washington "is going to be a thing this year, not just in real football, in fantasy football as well." Rapoport went on to say "he for sure is going to be a weapon in Las Vegas." Washington stands out as a sleeper pick even if Jeanty does return to full health. Washington finished this preseason with 168 rushing yards on 23 carries for 7.3 yards per rush. Jeanty is recovering from a low ankle sprain that looked a little bit worse to teammates at the time. But now it looks like Jeanty is considered day-to-day with the injury. He is a top of the line running back but it seems as if Washington is carving out a role for himself in Las Vegas this season.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport