Pat Bryant Turning Heads During Broncos Training Camp
Pat Bryant has had an impressive training camp and should be moving up fantasy draft boards as a result. According to Jon Heath of Broncos Wire of USA Today, Bryant has been "praised by coaches and teammates all summer." Heath goes on to quote safety Talanoa Hufanga as the latest to chime in on Bryant's excellent camp who said Bryant was the most improved offensive player on the team. "Pat Bryant is a guy that came in -- believe it or not, was a guy who was more of a role player last year and doing what he was asked. He was still learning Sean [Payton]'s scheme at the time...What he's done this camp, he's really solidifying himself and making a name for himself in this league." Look for Bryant to carve out a role on a deep Broncos receiving core with Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, and Marvin Mims listed as the top three receivers. The Broncos Wire article says Bryant could emerge as the No. 3 with Mims having more of a special teams role.
Source: Jon Heath, Broncos Wire
Source: Jon Heath, Broncos Wire