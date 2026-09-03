Konnor Griffin Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Konnor Griffin (finger) has declared himself ready to return on Friday, when he is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list after missing nearly two months with a torn sagittal band on the ring finger of his left hand, according to Kevin Gorman of Pittsburgh Tribune-Live. Griffin should be back in the team's starting lineup for the series opener against the Los Angeles Angels at PNC Park on Friday, and fantasy managers still playing for something should throw him back into their starting lineups as a potential difference-maker down the stretch. The 20-year-old former ninth overall pick in 2024 was just starting to find his stride offensively before his finger injury, and he has held his own in his first 225 big-league at-bats this year, hitting .276/.332/.404 with a .736 OPS, five home runs, 25 RBI, 20 stolen bases, and 35 runs scored. Griffin brings as much power/speed upside as you can find at a premier position in fantasy, and he is only rostered in 68% of Yahoo leagues at the moment. With Griffin on the verge of a return, Jacob Gonzalez could be shifted to the hot corner in Pittsburgh to close out the 2026 season.
Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Live - Kevin Gorman
Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Live - Kevin Gorman