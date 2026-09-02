Mets Leaning Towards Bringing Jonah Tong Up Next Week
Jonah Tong a start in Miami next week against the division-rival Marlins, according to Mike Puma of The New York Post. It would be only Tong's fourth outing (and first start) for the Mets in 2026 after he had a 7.71 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, and 22:9 K:BB in 18 2/3 innings in his first five big-league starts in 2025. The 23-year-old Canadian hurler appeared in three games in relief for the Mets earlier this season and was serviceable, allowing six runs (four earned) on eight hits (one homer) while walking seven and striking out seven. Tong has posted a 4.46 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, and 133:66 K:BB in 117 innings at Triple-A Syracuse, but he has looked better on the mound of late, with a 2.39 ERA last month and 12 2/3 scoreless innings in his last two starts on the farm. If he handles himself well in his return to the big leagues next week against the Fish, the team's No. 5-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline could see more starts down the stretch as the Mets play out the string in 2026.
Source: The New York Post - Mike Puma
Source: The New York Post - Mike Puma