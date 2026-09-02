Bubba Chandler's Stock Rising Amidst Second-Half Surge
Bubba Chandler has recorded a 6-9 record with a 4.26 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 117 strikeouts. While the young right-hander's top-line numbers don't necessarily stand out, he's been a much better pitcher in recent outings. Across 36 2/3 innings since the All-Star break, Chandler has pitched to a 2.95 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 32 strikeouts. The 23-year-old's 20.6% strikeout rate for the year is underwhelming, and he hasn't gotten significantly more whiffs even in his recent hot streak. However, Chandler is averaging 98.4 miles per hour on his fastball and posted a 27.4% strikeout rate across 100 innings at Triple-A in 2025. As a highly regarded young pitching prospect who is starting to get results in the big leagues, Chandler's fantasy value is on the rise.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller