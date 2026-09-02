James Tibbs III Remains on Stash Radar Despite Slowdown
James Tibbs III is experiencing another lull in his season of ups and downs, now just 4-for-26 (.153) over his last eight games at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Despite the slowdown, the left-handed hitter has had a productive season overall, hitting .295 with a .962 OPS, which is the highest OPS among Triple-A players who have yet to make their major league debut. With 27 home runs and average exit velocity, hard-hit rate, and barrel rate all coming in at 92nd percentile or better, there is plenty of fantasy-friendly pop in his bat, but the former first-rounder's time is running out on a 2026 MLB debut. With a crowded outfield in the majors and other 40-man options still in Oklahoma City (i.e., Ryan Ward, Alek Thomas), competition is tight. Even so, with the potential to be hitting in a dangerous L.A. lineup, the 23-year-old Tibbs remains a solid stash option for fantasy in hopes that his productive season is rewarded with a debut at some point in the final month.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com