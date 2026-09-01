Joe Ryan Throws 42 Pitches, Strikes Out Four in Rehab Outing on Tuesday
Joe Ryan (glute) allowed one earned run and recorded four strikeouts across three innings in a rehab start with Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday. The 30-year-old has been sidelined by a glute strain since early August, but it appears he is nearing a return to the big leagues. Across 125 2/3 innings (23 starts) before the injury, Ryan recorded a 6-8 record with a 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 138 strikeouts. Ryan rarely allows free passes (5.2% walk rate) while also being a consistent source of strikeouts (26.4% strikeout rate) for fantasy managers. It's unclear whether Ryan will require a second rehab outing before returning to the Twins, but either way, he will need at least one more start before being built up to a full starter's workload. Once he's fully healthy, Ryan profiles as a must-start fantasy pitcher.
Source: milb.com
Source: milb.com