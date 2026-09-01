Devin Taylor Being Promoted to Triple-A
Devin Taylor is being promoted from Double-A Midland to Triple-A Las Vegas, per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com. A second-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, Taylor opened the 2026 season at High-A and logged an .851 OPS across 254 plate appearances. He's continued to hit following his promotion to Double-A in early June, hitting .323/.409/.534 with 14 home runs, 54 RBI, 52 runs scored, and six stolen bases across 325 plate appearances at the level. Swing-and-miss is an issue for the 22-year-old, as he posted a 28.6% strikeout rate at Double-A. However, he also walked in 12.6% of his plate appearances and carries high-end power potential. With less than a month to go before the end of the regular season, Taylor seems unlikely to factor at the big league level in 2026. Still, he could be in the mix for a role with the Athletics in 2027 if he closes this year strong at Triple-A.
Source: MLB.com - Martin Gallegos
Source: MLB.com - Martin Gallegos