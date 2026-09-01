Carlos Estevez to Have Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery Next Week
Carlos Estevez (shoulder) is set to have season-ending right-shoulder surgery next week, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com. Estevez had been throwing in Arizona, but he was not progressing much. It is very unlikely that he was going to get back to the Royals this year, but this will officially end his 2026 season and likely his time with the Royals with the club option for 2027. The 33-year-old Dominican hurler officially has a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder. Estevez, a two-time All-Star who had a league-high 42 saves with the Royals last year, appeared in just one game in 2026, allowing six earned runs in one-third of an inning against the Atlanta Braves on March 28 for a blown save and a loss. His issues started way back in spring training, when his velocity was way down. Estevez actually hit the injured list initially after being hit by a comebacker, and then he suffered a shoulder injury while rehabbing. A bounce-back season could be coming with a new team in 2027, but at this point, we have most likely seen the best that Estevez has to offer as a late-inning reliever.
Source: MLB.com - Anne Rogers
Source: MLB.com - Anne Rogers