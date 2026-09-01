CJ Abrams Returns From Back Injury on Tuesday
CJ Abrams (back) is starting at shortstop and will bat leadoff in Tuesday's contest at home against the division-rival Atlanta Braves and right-hander A.J. Smith-Shawver, per MLB.com. Abrams, who continues to slowly transition over to second base on defense, was scratched from Monday's series opener against Atlanta with back tightness. He is back a day later, though, and fantasy managers need to get him back into their starting lineups as one of the most productive shortstops in the game this year. The 25-year-old left-handed hitter is slashing .267/.343/.506 this year with an .849 OPS, 29 home runs, 92 RBI, 26 stolen bases, and 81 runs scored across his 498 at-bats in his fourth full season in D.C. August was Abrams' worst month of the year, though, batting .173 (17-for-98) with a .519 OPS, one homer, five doubles, a triple, nine RBI, 12 runs scored, seven steals, seven walks, and 38 strikeouts in 24 games. He will try to turn things around over the final month in September. Abrams has hit .286 with an RBI in seven career at-bats against Smith-Shawver.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com