Eugenio Suarez to Miss Next Two Games for US Naturalization Test
Eugenio Suarez will miss the team's next two games to close out the series against the visiting San Diego Padres on Tuesday and Wednesday in order to take the US naturalization test, according to Theo DeRosa of MLB.com. Suarez is a Venezuelan native who makes his home in Miami, and he is seeking US citizenship. The 35-year-old is choosing to remain in the US for good after signing with the Detroit Tigers as an international free agent at the age of 17 in 2008. Suarez has played for the Tigers, Reds, Seattle Mariners, and Arizona Diamondbacks during his 13-year major-league career. The Reds recently put Suarez on outright waivers as a way to get out of paying him his remaining salary for the 2026 season, but there were no takers on waivers, so he is set to close out the year in Cincy. He signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Reds after hitting 49 home runs last season, but he is currently slashing just .206/.298/.410 with 20 homers and 59 RBI in 2026. Suarez still has pop, but his high rate of swings and misses makes him a major drain on average and on-base percentage.
Source: MLB.com - Theo DeRosa
Source: MLB.com - Theo DeRosa