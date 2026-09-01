Trey Yesavage to Throw a Bullpen Session on Friday
Trey Yesavage (knee) has been throwing on flat ground and will throw his first bullpen session on Friday, roughly three weeks following knee surgery, according to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet. Yesavage had surgery on Aug. 11 to fix a torn meniscus in his knee, but he has made good progress since and is tracking towards a return before the end of the regular season in September. Toronto is last in the American League East division, but they are just 1.5 games back of the final wild-card spot in the AL, so they still have plenty left to play for in 2026. Although the 23-year-old former first-rounder is still hoping to pitch this year, when/if he returns to the Jays' starting rotation, he might only have a start or two to help fantasy managers out. In his first full year in the majors in 2026, Yesavage has gone 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA (4.07 FIP) and 1.14 WHIP with 91 strikeouts and 46 walks in 93 2/3 innings across 18 starts. Yesavage only made one start in August and struggled the most in five starts in July, posting a 4.81 ERA with 15 walks and 30 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
Source: Sportsnet - Hazel Mae
Source: Sportsnet - Hazel Mae