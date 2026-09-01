White Sox Call Up Pitching Prospect Tanner McDougal on Tuesday
Tanner McDougal from Triple-A Charlotte, according to the team. The 23-year-old former fifth-round selection in 2021 made his major-league debut for the Pale Hose on Aug. 13 against the Cincinnati Reds and allowed an earned run on three walks in just one-third of an inning. The team's seventh-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline, went 1-2 with a 4.57 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, and 47:27 K:BB in 41 1/3 innings pitched across 22 outings (six starts) for High-A Winston-Salem and Charlotte this year. The 6-foot-5, 185-pounder has not exactly been dominant in the minors in 2026, so he is unlikely to have anything more than a low-leverage role out of the bullpen for the White Sox in his return to the Show in the final month of the regular season. McDougal does feature a high-90s fastball that touches triple digits, and he really knows how to spin his breaking pitches. The pure stuff is intriguing, but McDougal still needs plenty of refinement with his command and control.
Source: Chicago White Sox
Source: Chicago White Sox