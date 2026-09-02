Sean Keys Recalled from Triple-A After Strong August
Sean Keys was rewarded with a call-up on the first day of September after raking at the plate over the better part of the last month. The Jays' sixth-ranked prospect hit .408 over his last 18 games before the promotion, including four doubles, two triples, and six home runs, which was good for a 1.281 OPS during that time. The former fourth-rounder debuted with Toronto in late June, but wasn't able to do much with his limited opportunities, going 6-for-36 (.167), although two of the six hits went for extra bases (one double, one home run). The left-handed hitter predominantly plays the corner infield spots, but manned left field in three of his last four games before the call-up, so that position is an option as well; however, he was absent from Toronto's lineup on Tuesday night, so it remains to be seen where he might play and how regular the at-bats will be. Fantasy managers can take a wait-and-see approach with Keys before deciding to snag him off the waiver wire.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com