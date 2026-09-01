Max Muncy Battling Power Outage in Recent Games
Max Muncy had hit .251/.347/.494 with 26 home runs, 68 RBI, 69 runs scored, and two stolen bases. While the 36-year-old's numbers for the year remain strong, he's run into some struggles of late. Across his last 10 games played dating back to August 18, Muncy has recorded just seven hits and one home run. Muncy has also seen his strikeout rate rise to 28.4% across 137 plate appearances after the All-Star break, after posting a 23.5% strikeout rate across 336 plate appearances in the first half. The Dodgers routinely take Muncy out of the lineup against left-handed starting pitchers, which limits his run production upside for fantasy managers despite his high-end power. In stretches where Los Angeles is facing multiple lefties, fantasy managers may want to take Muncy out of their lineups until he turns things around.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller