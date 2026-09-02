Cam Cannarella Performing, but Not Quite on Stash Radar
Cam Cannarella has had an up-and-down start to his Triple-A experience, but overall has held his own quite well, currently sporting a .277/.403/.395 slash line in 31 games for Jacksonville. The home run production has taken a dip with just one round tripper thus far, but he's tallied 11 doubles and owns a 52.6 percent hard-hit rate (95th percentile) with a 91.1 mph average exit velocity (87th percentile). The Marlins' sixth-ranked prospect is striking out more than he did at Double-A but has managed to maintain a strong walk rate of 15.8 percent and has used his elite speed to swipe 11 bags already. The left-handed hitter clearly possesses plenty of fantasy-relevant skills, but the high 25.9 percent strikeout rate suggests he probably needs a bit more seasoning at Triple-A. Redraft managers should monitor him in the event of a surprise call-up; otherwise, look for Cannarella to make an impact in 2027.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com