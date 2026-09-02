Emmanuel Rodriguez Hits for the Cycle, Re-Enters Stash Territory
Emmanuel Rodriguez has hit safely in 13 of the 16 games he's played at Triple-A since returning from the injured list and has been on base at least once in all but one due to his ability to draw walks. Most impressive of all was that the Twins' fifth-ranked prospect hit for the cycle for St. Paul on Tuesday night, going 4-for-5 with three RBI and three runs scored. The 5-foot-11 Dominican is the author of a robust .273/.425/.568 slash line this season, with 11 home runs and seven steals in 41 games for the Saints. The left-handed hitter has plenty of pop, registering in the 94th percentile or better in average exit velocity, hard-hit rate, and barrel rate, while also showing an elite ability to draw walks over the course of his minor league career, including a 19.7 percent rate in 2026. His inability to stay healthy has been the limiting factor and what has kept him from debuting in the majors, having played in no more than 65 games the last three seasons. Currently healthy, though, the 23-year-old -- who is on the 40-man roster -- should be considered a high-end stash option for power, though he carries batting average risk.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com