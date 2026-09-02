Jonathon Long Fading from Stash Radar Amid Slump
Jonathon Long looked primed to make a major league debut in 2026, but has slowed down quite a bit at Triple-A since being traded to the Marlins, especially lately. The Marlins' 19th-ranked prospect is 6-for-42 (.143) over his last 13 games at Jacksonville, though he managed a 13:15 BB:K over that stretch. While that many walks is great (23.2 percent), that many strikeouts (26.8 percent) may hinder his chances of a late-season debut unless he turns things around in a hurry. The right-handed hitter batted .305 and popped 20 home runs last season, and is up to 13 in all this season with a .275 average through 119 games, so he offers a blend of contact and power that is intriguing for fantasy. However, the strikeout rate likely wouldn't improve in the majors, and were he to get called up, it might be on the short side of a platoon role, so without a clear path to at-bats, the 24-year-old should be left on the waiver wire in most leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com