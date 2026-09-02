Brandon Nimmo Heating Up Entering September
Brandon Nimmo is hitting .269/.333/.428 with 14 home runs, 58 RBI, 56 runs scored, and seven stolen bases. The 33-year-old's top-line numbers have actually lagged behind his underlying metrics, as he's posted a 10.2% barrel rate and a 50.9% hard-hit rate, leaving him with a .280 xBA and .474 xSLG. Since the All-Star break, Nimmo's numbers have started to improve. Across his last 180 plate appearances, the veteran outfielder is hitting .282/.339/.436 with five home runs and 24 RBI. With the Rangers' overall lineup getting healthier and starting to round into form, Nimmo should be in a better position to be an impact run producer for fantasy managers the rest of the way. Fantasy managers in need of outfield help may want to target Nimmo as we enter the season's final month.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller