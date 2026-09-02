Carter Jensen Has Been a Batting-Average Drain in the Second Half
Carter Jensen is hitting .224/.310/.412 with 19 home runs, 62 RBI, 61 runs scored, and two stolen bases. The 23-year-old has shown off impressive power for a young backstop at times this season, posting a 10.3% barrel rate for the year. However, Jensen's batting average ceiling is limited by his 28.5% strikeout rate. He's also been working through an extended slump at the plate, as he hit just .187 across 102 plate appearances in July and .165 across 106 plate appearances in August. Jensen still hit four home runs and scored 14 runs last month, so he's not completely without value for fantasy managers. Still, managers may want to look to sell high on him ahead of the stretch run of the season, while his overall numbers still look better than his current production.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller