Corbin Carroll Dealing With Lower-Back Discomfort, In Wednesday's Lineup
Corbin Carroll (back) is dealing with lower-back discomfort, manager Torey Lovullo told Jack Sommers of Sports Illustrated. Carroll was able to play all nine innings in Tuesday's contest against the Philadelphia Phillies, but he was not 100%. He went 0-for-4 at the plate with three strikeouts in the 7-1 loss. The good news is that the left-handed-hitting outfielder is back in action for Wednesday's game at Chase Field against the Phillies, starting in right field and batting in the two-hole against right-hander Andrew Painter. The 26-year-old former National League Rookie of the Year must not be dealing with serious back trouble if he is right back on the field the following day, although his back issues could be affecting him at the plate recently. In his last nine games, Carroll has gone 3-for-33 (.091) with one homer, three RBI, two stolen bases, two runs scored, four walks, and 12 strikeouts to drop his season slash line to .242/.339/.472 with an .811 OPS in 508 at-bats. Carroll is still a five-category contributor, and fantasy managers are hoping he can turn it around for the final month of the regular season in 2026.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Jack Sommers
Source: Sports Illustrated - Jack Sommers