Trent Grisham Could Start to Lose Playing Time in New York
Trent Grisham is hitting .209/.306/.394 with 18 home runs, 58 RBI, 67 runs scored, and nine stolen bases. The 29-year-old has been a batting average liability throughout the year for fantasy managers, but he frequently leads off for the Yankees and brings a decent power/speed profile. However, Grisham has struggled mightily in the second half of the season, hitting just .166 across 178 plate appearances since the All-Star break. The Yankees' outfield mix could also get more crowded in short order, as star outfielder Aaron Judge (ribs) appears to be making progress towards a mid-September return. With Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones emerging in recent weeks, Grisham could be demoted to fourth outfielder status in New York if/when Judge returns to the field.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller