Michael Soroka to Pitch in Sim Game on Friday
Michael Soroka (shoulder) will pitch in a simulated game on Friday at the team's spring training complex in Arizona, according to Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic. Soroka is scheduled to go four innings and/or 60 pitches in the outing, and he could be an option to return from the 15-day injured list next week during the team's series in Kansas City against the Royals. The 29-year-old Canadian could end up spending the minimum of 15 days on the IL after landing on the shelf last week with inflammation in his right shoulder. The D-backs are right in the thick of the hunt for the final wild-card spot in the National League, so getting Soroka back as a starter down the stretch could be huge. He has had a resurgent 2026 season in the desert for the Snakes, going 8-4 with a 3.40 ERA (2.95 FIP) and 1.16 WHIP with 91 strikeouts and 24 walks in 95 1/3 frames across his 18 starts in his seventh year in the majors. Soroka has only made three starts since the All-Star break due to injuries, though, and he has posted a 5.40 ERA with seven walks and 12 K's in 13 1/3 innings over those three starts. He could be a sneaky streaming option in the last few weeks of 2026.
Source: The Arizona Republic - Nick Piecoro
Source: The Arizona Republic - Nick Piecoro