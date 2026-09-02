Adley Rutschman Sitting Out Another Day With Elbow Injury
Adley Rutschman (elbow) will miss another game on Wednesday against the visiting Seattle Mariners, per MLB.com. Connor Wong will do the catching for left-hander Patrick Sandoval and will hit out of the nine spot in the batting order against Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller. It will be the third straight missed game for Rutschman, who has played in just three of the team's last nine games due to a hyperextended right elbow that he suffered on a swing early last week. It has been that kind of year for the former first overall pick from Oregon State. Rutschman only has 300 at-bats in his fifth year in the league and is slashing .237/.318/.400 with a .718 OPS, nine home runs, 51 RBI, and 35 runs scored in 82 games with the Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles. He has not been able to get on track offensively amidst his injuries in 2026, and he has gone just 9-for-53 (.170) with a homer, a double, four RBI, five runs scored, six walks, and 15 strikeouts in 15 games since joining the BoSox in a blockbuster trade in early August. Fantasy managers should check back on Thursday to see if Rutschman is ready to rejoin the lineup for the series opener at Camden Yards against his former team, the Orioles.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com