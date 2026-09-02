JJ Wetherholt Receives Cortisone Injection in his Wrist
JJ Wetherholt (wrist) received a cortisone injection on Tuesday for his right-wrist tendinitis, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. After some rest, Wetherholt will attempt to resume baseball activities as he tries to make it back for the conclusion of what has been a very strong first year in the big leagues in 2026. Right now, it is unclear if he has a realistic chance of being ready to return to the major-league roster when he is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list on Sept. 9. In his first full season with the Cardinals, the former seventh overall pick from West Virginia in 2024 has hit .242/.343/.370 with a .713 OPS, 17 home runs, 48 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and 88 runs scored across 130 games and 586 plate appearances. The left-handed-hitting infielder has struggled in the second half, though, perhaps while battling his wrist injury, and has slashed just .201/.313/.305 with a .618 OPS, four home runs, 12 RBI, four doubles, 30 runs scored, five steals, 23 walks, and 31 strikeouts in 40 games played. Despite being on the IL and struggling in the second half, Wetherholt is rostered in 89% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold