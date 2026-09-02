Griffin Jax Activated Ahead of Wednesday's Start
Griffin Jax (elbow) from the 15-day injured list and optioned right-hander Alex Cook to Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move. Jax is set to start Wednesday night's game against the New York Mets. The 31-year-old veteran ended up making just one minor-league rehab start and will rejoin Tampa's starting rotation for the first time since going on the IL in early August with discomfort in his right elbow. He started the year as the favorite for saves at the back end of Tampa's bullpen, but he was quickly moved to a starting role. In 29 total appearances (18 starts) this year, the former third-rounder by the Minnesota Twins in 2016 from Air Force Academy has gone 6-9 with a 3.63 ERA (3.94 FIP) and 1.21 WHIP with a career-high 100 strikeouts and 30 walks in 91 2/3 innings pitched in his first year with the Rays. Despite the layoff, Jax will be an intriguing fantasy streamer against the Mets in his return to action. In four of his last five starts before going on the IL, Jax allowed exactly one earned run, and he combined for 18 strikeouts and only three walks in his last two appearances.
Source: Rays Communications
Source: Rays Communications