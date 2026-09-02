Garrett Crochet Likely to Throw a Bullpen This Weekend
Garrett Crochet (shoulder, lat) will likely throw a bullpen session this weekend, interim manager Chad Tracy told Marcos Grunfeld of ElEmergente.com. Crochet is ready to take the next step in his throwing program after playing catch off the mound at Fenway Park on Tuesday. With the Red Sox still in the hunt for a playoff spot in September, they have not shut down Crochet, who has been sidelined since late May with shoulder and lat issues. Once the 27-year-old southpaw returns -- he will likely need a short minor-league rehab assignment first -- he is expected to be used in a relief role, which will pretty much kill what little remaining fantasy value he has left. Crochet finished second in the American League Cy Young voting in 2025 in his first year in Beantown after going 18-5 with a 2.59 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 255:46 K:BB in 32 starts, but he has managed to start only six games in his second year with the BoSox. In those six games, he posted a 6.30 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, and 37:11 K:BB in 30 innings. Crochet is still rostered in 77% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: ElEmergente.com - Marcos Grunfeld
Source: ElEmergente.com - Marcos Grunfeld