Sal Stewart Riding Second-Half Surge into Final Month of 2026
Sal Stewart is hitting .266/.336/.485 with 31 home runs, 105 RBI, 80 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases. The 22-year-old has been one of the most consistent run producers in baseball this season, as he currently leads MLB in RBI. Stewart went through a moderate dry spell in the middle of the season, but he just finished up a scorching hot August. Across 126 plate appearances last month, the young slugger hit .304 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. In 189 plate appearances since the All-Star break, Stewart has posted an .859 OPS with 12 long balls and 40 RBI. As September gets underway, Stewart looks like a premium option at either corner infield spot for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller