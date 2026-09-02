Rafael Devers Homers Again on Wednesday, Continues Recent Hot Streak
Rafael Devers continued his recent tear on Wednesday, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks, and an additional run scored in his team's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Across 598 plate appearances on the year, Devers is hitting .254/.336/.501 with 32 home runs, 83 RBI, and 82 runs scored. The 29-year-old is on an absolute heater of late, as he's now extended his current hitting streak to 10 straight games. In that 10-game span, Devers has hit six home runs and logged 13 RBI. Across 186 plate appearances since the All-Star break, the lefty slugger has lowered his strikeout rate to 21.5% while also hitting 13 home runs. If Devers continues his hot streak through September, he has the potential to swing fantasy leagues down the stretch.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com