Is Sonny Gray's Second-Half Slide a Cause for Concern?
Sonny Gray has had an excellent season overall in 2026, recording a 16-4 record with a 2.82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and 128 strikeouts across 143 2/3 innings (25 starts). However, the 36-year-old's numbers have fallen off slightly in the second half of the season. Across 48 innings since the All-Star break, Gray has pitched to a 3.38 ERA and 1.33 WHIP while posting a middling 21.1% strikeout rate. Gray has allowed four earned runs or more in three out of his last seven starts after allowing four earned runs just once in his first 18 outings of the year. The veteran right-hander is no longer a high-end source of strikeouts for fantasy managers, and his elite ERA is largely due to his 83.7% strand rate, which is well above his career mark of 73.5%. With his overall numbers still excellent, fantasy managers may have a chance to sell high on Gray ahead of the stretch run.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller