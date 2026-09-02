Angel Genao a High-Upside Infielder to Target on the Waiver Wire
Angel Genao is hitting .253/.314/.367 with two home runs, five RBI, 10 runs scored, and one stolen base. The 22-year-old has played every infield position other than first base, which should help keep him in the Guardians lineup most days. Genao has also posted an excellent 53.7% hard-hit rate, although his power upside is limited by his tendency to hit the ball on the ground (67.2% ground-ball rate). With his ability to consistently hit the ball hard and his well above-average 12.8% strikeout rate, Genao could work his way into being a high-end source of batting average for fantasy managers. The young infielder even demonstrated some five-category upside during his time in the minors this season, hitting .300 with 13 home runs, 53 RBI, 63 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases across 419 plate appearances before being called up. In leagues where he's not already rostered, Genao could be worth targeting on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller