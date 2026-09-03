Jalen Hurts Admits he Grew Apart From Former Receiver
Jalen Hurts admitted in an interview with GQ magazine that he grew apart from former wide receiver A.J. Brown before the Eagles traded him to the New England Patriots in the offseason, according to ESPN. "Nothing happened, people just grow apart," Brown told NBC Sports' Maria Taylor in June. "Nothing happened between me and him, or our families, wives, anything. Nothing like that ever happened. Life happens, and you just look up sometimes and you just, you find yourself drifting away, and that's fine. And I think both parties accepted that." Brown told reporters last month, when the Eagles and Patriots took part in joint practices, that he and Hurts had not spoken since Brown was traded. Hurts and Brown's relationship goes back a ways, with the two growing so tight that Hurts became godfather to Brown's daughter, Jersee. Hurts was a factor in Brown's frustrations near the end of his tenure in Philly, based in part on Brown not being targeted as much as he felt he should be. "I've got a lot of love for him and always have," Hurts said. Hurts and the Eagles' offense are looking to bounce back in 2026 under a new offensive coordinator, while Brown could rebound as a true WR1 in fantasy with his move to New England.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com