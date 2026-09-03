Justice Hill's Handcuff Value Gets a Boost
Justice Hill enters Week 1 with a much cleaner path behind Derrick Henry. Rookie Adam Randall was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return during final cuts, leaving Hill and Rasheen Ali as the only other active backs on the initial 53-man roster. Baltimore's own roster breakdown called Hill a prized backup and identified Ali as the No. 3 back. That is a meaningful change after RotoBaller questioned earlier in August whether Randall could eventually become the better two-down handcuff. Hill was limited to 10 games last season by toe and neck injuries, finishing with 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries while adding 21 catches for 169 yards and another score. He still profiles better as a passing-down option than a direct replacement for Henry's massive early-down workload, and Ali could absorb some carries if Henry misses time. For now, though, the depth chart is cleaner. With Randall unavailable for at least four games, Hill opens the year with a stronger claim to Baltimore's No. 2 role.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller