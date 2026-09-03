Anthony Richardson Sr. Will be Colts' Backup QB
Anthony Richardson Sr. will be the team's No. 2 quarterback behind starter Daniel Jones to start the 2026 season, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN. Richardson requested a trade in the offseason, but the Colts did not end up moving him, and he will open the 2026 campaign as the direct backup to Jones, who is coming off a torn Achilles tendon late last season. The 24-year-old Richardson, the former fourth overall pick in 2023 from the University of Florida, beat out Riley Leonard for the QB2 job in training camp and the preseason. Richardson's rushing abilities are elite, but he has been injury-prone early in his career and has not developed as a passer the way the Colts hoped he would. Through 17 games (15 starts), Richardson posted a 50.6% completion percentage with 2,400 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He added 115 carries for 634 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. While the 24-year-old's dynasty/keeper value has plummeted, he could quickly become attractive again for his rushing prowess if Jones goes down with another injury in 2026.
Source: ESPN.com - Stephen Holder
Source: ESPN.com - Stephen Holder