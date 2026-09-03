Omarion Hampton Set Up for Year 2 Breakout
Omarion Hampton enters Year 2 with a setup that looks a lot friendlier than the one he had as a rookie. Hampton was limited to nine games by ankle injuries in 2025, but still rushed for 545 yards and four touchdowns while catching 32 passes for 192 yards and another score. Mike McDaniel is now running the offense, and Hampton spent camp looking like a natural fit. He was one of the standouts in the joint practice with San Francisco, running through defenders and earning praise from Justin Herbert. The line is not completely worry-free after Tyler Biadasz suffered a season-ending ACL injury, but Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are both back in the starting group after missing major time last year. Hampton also sits first on the depth chart ahead of Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal. RotoBaller has pushed him all the way to RB6 and No. 11 overall in its Sept. 2 half-PPR rankings. If he stays healthy, the breakout case is getting harder to ignore.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller