Cam Skattebo Considered Retirement After Rookie Injury
Cam Skattebo considered retirement after the serious injury that ended his rookie season. Skattebo said he had always told himself that suffering a major injury would be enough to make him stop playing football, but his thinking changed once he actually went through it. The 24-year-old dislocated his right ankle and fractured his fibula against Philadelphia last October, requiring surgery and ending his season after eight appearances. He had rushed for 410 yards and five touchdowns on 101 carries while adding 24 catches for 207 yards and two more scores. Skattebo ultimately decided he wasn't ready to walk away, and the long rehab has already brought him back to game action. He started New York's preseason opener in August and carried four times for 19 yards. After briefly wondering whether football was still worth it, Skattebo is now preparing for his second NFL season.
Source: Up & Adams
Source: Up & Adams