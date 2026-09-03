Malik Willis' Passing Progress Raises His Fantasy Ceiling
Malik Willis already had the rushing ability to make himself interesting in fantasy. What happened in August gave managers a little more reason to trust the rest of his game. Miami's own camp reports repeatedly pointed to Willis processing faster and getting the football out on time, with some of his best work coming late in the summer. He produced multiple explosive throws on Aug. 17, looked sharp and in rhythm during practice a week later, then closed camp with a three-play stretch that produced three touchdowns. Willis also handled his only preseason drive well, completing four of five passes for 43 yards while leading Miami 93 yards for a touchdown against Washington. The receiving corps remains a concern, and one strong camp doesn't erase how little starting experience Willis has. His legs provide a useful fallback after he rushed for 123 yards and two scores in limited action last season. RotoBaller now has Willis at QB20. The passing progress makes that late-round gamble a lot easier to see paying off.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller