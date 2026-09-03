Joe Burrow Thinks This Year's Bengals Team is "Different"
Ja'Marr Chase's new podcast, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he is extremely optimistic about the 2026 season and has high hopes for the team, according to Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "I just want to win this year," Burrow said. "I just want to win. The rest will take care of itself. I think we'll break a bunch of records eventually, but I think we're going to have a really good team that has a chance to win every game that we step foot on the field for. I don't know about you, but I could really feel it in my bones, in my soul in OTAs this year -- different from years past." Burrow has also compared this Cincy squad to his 2019 LSU squad that won the national championship and has said he is "trying to manifest" another Super Bowl run. The 29-year-old three-time Pro Bowler is one of the few QBs who has top-five fantasy upside at the position strictly because of his arm and his elite pass-catching duo of Chase and Tee Higgins. As long as Burrow can stay healthy, he should bounce back as a high-end QB1 in fantasy football in 2026.
Source: NFL.com - Kevin Patra
Source: NFL.com - Kevin Patra