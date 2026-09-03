Breece Hall Expected to be Ready for Week 1
Breece Hall (groin) has been working his way back to full fitness after dealing with a groin injury in training camp this summer, and he is expected to be back and take his place in the starting backfield for Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sept. 13, according to Jack Bell of NewYorkJets.com. The 25-year-old former second-rounder from Iowa State is coming off his first 1,000-yard season in 2025 and was rewarded with a three-year, $45.75 million contract extension in May to solidify his position to see the lion's share of the backfield work again in 2026 in a new offense led by veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Hall was seen running on a side field last week, and he should be back at practice with the rest of the team next week as they prepare for the season opener. If Hall has his snaps limited at all in Week 1, Braelon Allen would see a larger piece of the pie, but he will not be a realistic standalone fantasy starter. Hall is a do-it-all back who should see plenty of volume, but the less-than-ideal QB situation in NY makes him more of a high-end RB2 than a low-end RB1 in fantasy drafts.
Source: NewYorkJets.com - Jack Bell
Source: NewYorkJets.com - Jack Bell